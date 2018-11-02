Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Position Trimmed by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises approximately 3.8% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $216,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $609,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,121.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

