NeoGenomics (NEO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoGenomics traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 62130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 250.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,112,939 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,162,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,675,000 after buying an additional 401,731 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $5,149,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,671,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 297,384 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $2,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 0.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

