Nemetschek (NEM) PT Set at €126.00 by Berenberg Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €126.00 ($146.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.75 ($131.10).

Nemetschek stock opened at €116.00 ($134.88) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a 1-year high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

