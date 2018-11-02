Ncondezi Energy (NCCL) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Approximately 536,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 876,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

