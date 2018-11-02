National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 563,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,870. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

