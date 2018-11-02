National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93, a PEG ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,734 shares of company stock worth $939,945 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

