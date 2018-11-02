National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.32.
Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93, a PEG ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National-Oilwell Varco
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
