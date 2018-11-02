National Grid (NG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 858 ($11.21) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 836 ($10.92).

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.56) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 921 ($12.03) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cfra set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 916.33 ($11.97).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of LON NG traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 823.20 ($10.76). 1,898,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.