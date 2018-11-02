National Beverage (FIZZ) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,521. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.86.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

