National Bank Financial Boosts Air Canada (AC) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. Cormark set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shares of AC traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.32. 1,123,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,919. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$20.33 and a 12-month high of C$29.11.

In other news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 11,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total transaction of C$311,442.64.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

