Nano Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $260.77 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00030649 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bit-Z, OKEx and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.77 or 0.03144178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.84 or 0.07232676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00804169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.01653649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00143123 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01858106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00428531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Binance, Nanex, Bitinka, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, RightBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

