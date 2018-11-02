MustangCoin Price Down 27.8% Over Last Week (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, MustangCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MustangCoin has a market capitalization of $15,949.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008898 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 344.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

