MSG Networks (MSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.
MSG Networks stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. 28,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $28.13.
Several research firms have issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
About MSG Networks
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.