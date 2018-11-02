MSG Networks (MSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

MSG Networks stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. 28,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 446.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

