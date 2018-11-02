MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €116.00 ($134.88) target price by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.40 ($112.09).

ETR MOR opened at €95.85 ($111.45) on Friday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 12-month high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

