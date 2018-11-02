Morgan Stanley Cuts TechnipFMC (FTI) Price Target to $39.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 114,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,951. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $79,451,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 242.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,800,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,616 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 95.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,292,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after purchasing an additional 735,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 57.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.