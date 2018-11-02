Moody’s (MCO) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2018 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a $184.49 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Moody’s stock opened at $149.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In related news, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.31 per share, with a total value of $157,663.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,042,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114,722 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,625,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,923,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,055,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

