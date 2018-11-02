Moody’s Co. (MCO) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

