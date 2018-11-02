Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.06 Million Position in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1,004.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,960 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

