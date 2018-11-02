Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 57,900 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BP were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Salient Trust Co. LTA raised its holdings in BP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Trust Co. LTA now owns 24,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

