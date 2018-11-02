Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 54,384 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 718.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,819,000 after buying an additional 260,827 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 51.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.55 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $130,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $3,377,338. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

