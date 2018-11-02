Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. LHC Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LHC Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LHC Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

LHCG opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

