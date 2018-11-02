Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 187,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $420,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 43.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.