Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 54,555 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,555 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum accounts for about 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oasis Petroleum worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OAS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 96.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 12.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 440,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 303.3% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,238,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 974,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ifs Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.37.

Shares of OAS opened at $10.34 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.