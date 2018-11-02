Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,307 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 121,035 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 2.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $58,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in eBay by 92.3% in the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 73.1% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $312,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 97.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. FIX downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.97.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

