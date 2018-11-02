Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $81.66 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,538 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 3.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $81,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $10,740,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $256,346,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 577,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 535,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 79,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wood & Company lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $454,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $103.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

