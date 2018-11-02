Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Holdings Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 414.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,188,000 after buying an additional 3,447,585 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 24.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,066 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $56,494,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $38,196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 133.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,009,000 after purchasing an additional 628,708 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,035,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,450.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.