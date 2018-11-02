Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Trading Up 5.9% After Strong Earnings

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 699,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 254,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYPE shares. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYPE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 1,493.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 635,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,819,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,145,000 after buying an additional 443,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 171,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 83,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,533,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 79,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

