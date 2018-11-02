Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.19%. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

TYPE stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 27,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.96. Monotype Imaging has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monotype Imaging by 1,093.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 265,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

