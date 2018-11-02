Mongodb (MDB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mongodb from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mongodb from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Mongodb from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mongodb from $53.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.87.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 781,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,862. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,668,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,047 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $78,765.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,583 shares of company stock valued at $24,416,833. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 36.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter valued at $106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 52.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

