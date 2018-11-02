Moneygram International (MGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moneygram International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $4.41 on Friday. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $230.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Moneygram International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

