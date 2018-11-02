Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Position Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,766.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,957 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 158,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,995 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 93,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Mondelez International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

