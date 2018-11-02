MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $72.63 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00018114 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Bitbank, Bittrex and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $72.63 million and approximately $459,203.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,328.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.03160982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.07163345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00814146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.01665457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00144364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.01850299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00428701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00030766 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 63,387,550 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Zaif, Bitbank, Upbit, Livecoin, Fisco, QBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

