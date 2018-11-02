Molina Healthcare (MOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2018 guidance to $9.05-9.25 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $9.05-9.25 EPS.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.86. 3,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,482. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Woys acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.79 per share, with a total value of $3,719,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,932. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

