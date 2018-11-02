Mohawk Industries (MHK) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,555. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $113.45 and a 1-year high of $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian Carson bought 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,845.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 287,698 shares of company stock valued at $36,348,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,742,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

