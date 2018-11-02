Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Insider Buys $313,885.32 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Brian Carson purchased 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MHK opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.45 and a 1-year high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $270.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $195.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 101.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

