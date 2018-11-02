Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Board of Directors Approves Share Buyback Program

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares on Tuesday, October 30th. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.95 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,294.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

