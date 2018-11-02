Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ryder System (R)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.82.

R traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,932. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

In other news, insider John J. Diez sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $517,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $2,171,853.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,961.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,573,000 after purchasing an additional 282,892 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,916,000 after purchasing an additional 427,482 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,889,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,365,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

