MiX Telematics (MIXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. MiX Telematics updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ZAR 0.351-0.379 EPS.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 136,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,092. The company has a market cap of $336.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.47. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 132,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 237.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,341 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MiX Telematics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

