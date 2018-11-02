Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WCG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

WellCare Health Plans stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.41. 9,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,369. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $187.06 and a one year high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,902,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 234.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3,977.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

