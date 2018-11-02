Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Western Gas Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Gas Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of WES traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 6,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,405. Western Gas Partners has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is currently 296.92%.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

