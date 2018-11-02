MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (MTLHY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the performance products, industrial materials, and health care businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Electronics Applications, Designed Materials, Health Care, Chemicals, and Polymers. The company offers thermoplastic elastomer, phenol and polycarbonate, bio-based engineering plastic, and polybutylene terephthalate products; acrylic and epoxy resins, sugar esters, and resin additives; optical clear adhesive sheets and films, optical polyvinyl alcohol films, color resists, and precision cleaning products; food packaging and acrylic, and sanitary films, as well as moisture-proof polyvinyl chloride sheets for tablet and capsule packaging; and artificial light-type plant growing systems, and fiber reinforced plastic and stainless steel panel water tanks, as well as water treatment components, equipment, and facilities.

