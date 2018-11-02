MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (MTLHY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the performance products, industrial materials, and health care businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Electronics Applications, Designed Materials, Health Care, Chemicals, and Polymers. The company offers thermoplastic elastomer, phenol and polycarbonate, bio-based engineering plastic, and polybutylene terephthalate products; acrylic and epoxy resins, sugar esters, and resin additives; optical clear adhesive sheets and films, optical polyvinyl alcohol films, color resists, and precision cleaning products; food packaging and acrylic, and sanitary films, as well as moisture-proof polyvinyl chloride sheets for tablet and capsule packaging; and artificial light-type plant growing systems, and fiber reinforced plastic and stainless steel panel water tanks, as well as water treatment components, equipment, and facilities.

