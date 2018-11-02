Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 257.22 ($3.36).

Shares of MAB traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 264 ($3.45). 594,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 219.90 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72).

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

