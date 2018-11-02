Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 65.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,259,385 shares during the period. Goldcorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GG. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Goldcorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of -0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.