Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for 4.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.38% of BorgWarner worth $33,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 69,483 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,564. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

