Miners’ Reward Token Market Capitalization Reaches $817,342.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market cap of $817,342.00 and approximately $2,295.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00252676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.71 or 0.09907707 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

