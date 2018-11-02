Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $176.89 million for the quarter.

NYSE MLR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

