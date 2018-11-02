Millennium Management LLC Sells 194,721 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,721 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 30,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

