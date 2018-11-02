Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NN by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NN by 10.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NN by 33.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 9.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Holder purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,352.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew S. Heiter purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,378.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,762.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $103,387 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.09.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. NN had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NN in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NN from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NN from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.