Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 33,561 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,561 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,719,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,643,000.

Shares of EWI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,177. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

