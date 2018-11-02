Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.24% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of FXI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. 905,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,124,590. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

