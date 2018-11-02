Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 2,587 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 2,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,788. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $114.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

